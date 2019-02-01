NOCIL standalone net profit declines 0.71% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Sales rise 4.80% to Rs 261.24 crore

Net profit of NOCIL declined 0.71% to Rs 44.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 44.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.80% to Rs 261.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 249.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales261.24249.27 5 OPM %27.7627.93 -PBDT74.4672.51 3 PBT68.8268.51 0 NP44.6544.97 -1

