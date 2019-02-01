JUST IN
Business Standard

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit declines 4.06% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.78% to Rs 85.83 crore

Net profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts declined 4.06% to Rs 9.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 3.78% to Rs 85.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 82.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales85.8382.70 4 OPM %26.8330.15 -PBDT17.9419.03 -6 PBT13.7414.71 -7 NP9.469.86 -4

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 15:15 IST

