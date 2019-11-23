Unichem Labs receives USFDA approval for hypertension drug

The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 22 November 2019.

Unichem Laboratories announced that it has received ANDA (abbreviated new drug application) approval for its Atenolol tablets (25/50/100 mg) from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The drug is generic version of Tenormin tablets of Alvogen Malta Operations and is used for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. The product will be commercialized from Unichem's Ghaziabad plant.

Unichem Laboratories closed 0.97% lower at Rs 152.70 on Friday. The stock dropped 18.86% in last one month compared to a 4.14% rise in the Nifty Pharma index.

The stock came under selling pressure since the company declared dismal Q2 results on 2 November 2019. On standalone basis, the company announced a net loss of Rs 24.86 crore in Q2 September 2019, higher than net loss of Rs 15.21 crore in Q2 September 2018. Net sales declined 8.1% to Rs 225.10 on YoY basis.

The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 141.75 on 15 November 2019.

Unichem Laboratories is an international, integrated, specialty pharmaceutical company.

