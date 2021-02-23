Budget Allocated To Health Sector This Year Is Unprecedented: PM

-
The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, addressing a webinar on effective implementation of Budget provisions in the Health sector said the budget allocated to the health sector in this year's budget is unprecedented and shows the Government's commitment to provide better healthcare to every citizen. Modi recalled how the last year was very difficult and challenging owing to the pandemic and expressed happiness for overcoming the challenge and saving many lives. He credited the achievement to the combined efforts of the government and private sector. The Prime Minister recalled how, within a few months, the country could set up a network of 2500 labs and how it could reach a milestone of 21 crore tests from a mere dozen tests.
The Prime Minister said Corona taught us a lesson that we not only have to fight the epidemic today but also to prepare the country for any such situation in future. Therefore, it is equally necessary to strengthen every field related to healthcare. He said we have to focus on everything from medical equipment to medicines, from ventilators to vaccines, from scientific research to surveillance infrastructure, from doctors to epidemiologists so that the country is better prepared for any health disaster in future. This is the inspiration behind the PM AatmaNirbharSwasth Bharat Scheme. Under this scheme, it has been decided that a modern ecosystem would be developed from research to testing and treatment in the country itself. This Scheme would increase our capabilities in every spectrum.
The Prime Minister said as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, local bodies will get more than Rs 70000 crore rupees keeping health services in mind. That is, the government's emphasis is not only on investment in health care but also to expand the access to health care in far flung areas of the country. He stressed that it should be ensured that these investments not only improve health but also increase employment opportunities. Modi said the world now clearly appreciates the strength and resilience shown by India's Health Sector owing to its demonstration of its experience and talent during the Corona Pandemic. He said the prestige and trust towards the country's health sector has increased manifold all over the world and that now the country has to work towards the future while keeping this in mind.
