India's India's Active Caseload Falls Under 1.5 Lakh

India's Active Covid-19 Caseload has dropped below 1.50 lakh. It stands at 1,47,306 today. The present active caseload now consists of 1.34% of India's total Positive Cases.

A total of 10,584 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 13,255 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours. It has led to a net decline of 2,749 cases in the total active caseload. India's daily Positivity Rate remains below 3%.

