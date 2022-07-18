Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia holds meeting on aviation safety issues

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday (17 July) chaired a high-level meeting in connection with numerous safety issues pertaining to aviation.

Senior officials of Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) were present during the meeting.

Scindia took a detailed report from the officials about these incidents over the last one month and told them that there should be no compromise over passengers' safety.

Scindia directed the officials to strictly adhere to the prescribed safety norms and avoid any kind of laxity towards passenger safety.

