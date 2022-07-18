Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia holds meeting on aviation safety issues

-
ALSO READ
LS Speaker Om Birla to convene all-party meeting ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament
Domestic Coal Production Up Significantly On Government Reforms
Prime Minister Asks Stakeholders To Implement Budget Provisions Seamlessly On Ground
India Circular Economy Forum, a futuristic approach to build and scale up a circular economy
Frankfinn receives the award for 'Best Air Hostess Training Institute' for 10th year in a row at 13th ASSOCHAM International Conference cum Awards
-
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday (17 July) chaired a high-level meeting in connection with numerous safety issues pertaining to aviation.
Senior officials of Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) were present during the meeting.
Scindia took a detailed report from the officials about these incidents over the last one month and told them that there should be no compromise over passengers' safety.
Scindia directed the officials to strictly adhere to the prescribed safety norms and avoid any kind of laxity towards passenger safety.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU