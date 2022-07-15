LS Speaker Om Birla to convene all-party meeting ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hold an all-party meeting on Saturday (16 July 2022) ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning Monday (18 July 2022).

During the meeting, Birla will seek support of political parties to ensure smooth functioning of the house.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M.

Venkaiah Naidu has also called a meeting of floor leaders of different parties in the Upper House on 17 July 2022.

The Monsoon session of Parliament begins on 18 July and will continue till 12 August. The Presidential Election and the Vice Presidential Election will be held during this period.

The Presidential Election will be held on Monday (18 July) while the Vice Presidential election will be held on 6th August 2022.

