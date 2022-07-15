LS Speaker Om Birla to convene all-party meeting ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament

-
ALSO READ
Vice Presidential Election to be held on 6th August
Budget Session of Parliament 2022 adjourns sine die
Grasim Industries appoints Pavan Jain as new CFO
Birla Corporation consolidated net profit declines 55.45% in the March 2022 quarter
Bharti Airtel, Aditya Birla Capital, KEC International in focus; LIC listing eyed
-
During the meeting, Birla will seek support of political parties to ensure smooth functioning of the house.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M.
Venkaiah Naidu has also called a meeting of floor leaders of different parties in the Upper House on 17 July 2022.
The Monsoon session of Parliament begins on 18 July and will continue till 12 August. The Presidential Election and the Vice Presidential Election will be held during this period.
The Presidential Election will be held on Monday (18 July) while the Vice Presidential election will be held on 6th August 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU