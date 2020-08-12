JUST IN
Unisys Software and Holding Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.20 crore

Unisys Software and Holding Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.200.40 -50 OPM %5.0070.00 -PBDT0.010.28 -96 PBT00.27 -100 NP00.27 -100

First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 13:56 IST

