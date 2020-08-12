Unisys Software and Holding Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.20 crore

Unisys Software and Holding Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.200.405.0070.000.010.2800.2700.27

