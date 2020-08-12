Keltech Energies standalone net profit declines 43.96% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.59% to Rs 40.80 croreNet profit of Keltech Energies declined 43.96% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.59% to Rs 40.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 64.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales40.8064.34 -37 OPM %9.589.42 -PBDT3.555.64 -37 PBT2.254.27 -47 NP1.672.98 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU