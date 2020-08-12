Keltech Energies standalone net profit declines 43.96% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.59% to Rs 40.80 crore

Net profit of Keltech Energies declined 43.96% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.59% to Rs 40.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 64.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.40.8064.349.589.423.555.642.254.271.672.98

