Keltech Energies standalone net profit declines 43.96% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.59% to Rs 40.80 crore

Net profit of Keltech Energies declined 43.96% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.59% to Rs 40.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 64.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales40.8064.34 -37 OPM %9.589.42 -PBDT3.555.64 -37 PBT2.254.27 -47 NP1.672.98 -44

First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 13:55 IST

