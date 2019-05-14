CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 24.56% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
CCL International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.63 crore in the September 2018 quarter
CCL Products (India) standalone net profit declines 15.04% in the December 2018 quarter
CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 19.32% in the December 2018 quarter
CCL Products (India) drops after poor Q4 result
Volumes spurt at CCL Products (India) Ltd counter
-
Sales decline 18.31% to Rs 262.13 croreNet profit of CCL Products (India) declined 24.56% to Rs 35.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.31% to Rs 262.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 320.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.56% to Rs 154.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 148.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.97% to Rs 1081.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1138.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales262.13320.88 -18 1081.421138.00 -5 OPM %20.6322.18 -22.7020.99 - PBDT52.2170.70 -26 240.36235.91 2 PBT47.4861.96 -23 208.64201.83 3 NP35.6447.24 -25 154.89148.13 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU