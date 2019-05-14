CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 24.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 18.31% to Rs 262.13 crore

Net profit of (India) declined 24.56% to Rs 35.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.31% to Rs 262.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 320.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.56% to Rs 154.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 148.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.97% to Rs 1081.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1138.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

262.13320.881081.421138.0020.6322.1822.7020.9952.2170.70240.36235.9147.4861.96208.64201.8335.6447.24154.89148.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)