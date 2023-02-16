JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Punjab & Sind Bank reviews MCLRs
Business Standard

United Credit standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 30.36% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net profit of United Credit rose 20.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.36% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.730.56 30 OPM %32.8825.00 -PBDT0.240.17 41 PBT0.240.17 41 NP0.240.20 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 07:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU