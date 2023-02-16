United Credit standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.36% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net profit of United Credit rose 20.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.36% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.730.5632.8825.000.240.170.240.170.240.20

