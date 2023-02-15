CES consolidated net profit rises 11.32% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 13.73% to Rs 111.13 crore

Net profit of CES rose 11.32% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 111.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 97.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales111.1397.71 14 OPM %12.0813.17 -PBDT14.7313.57 9 PBT13.6212.02 13 NP8.367.51 11

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 14:26 IST

