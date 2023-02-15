CES consolidated net profit rises 11.32% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
CES consolidated net profit declines 16.20% in the September 2022 quarter
Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.00 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Gyscoal Alloys consolidated net profit rises 2662.50% in the December 2022 quarter
Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 11.02% in the December 2022 quarter
Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit rises 170.54% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 13.73% to Rs 111.13 croreNet profit of CES rose 11.32% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 111.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 97.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales111.1397.71 14 OPM %12.0813.17 -PBDT14.7313.57 9 PBT13.6212.02 13 NP8.367.51 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU