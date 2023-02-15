CES consolidated net profit rises 11.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.73% to Rs 111.13 crore

Net profit of CES rose 11.32% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 111.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 97.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.111.1397.7112.0813.1714.7313.5713.6212.028.367.51

