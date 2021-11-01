United Spirits Ltd spurts 3.12%, up for five straight sessions

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 976.9, up 3.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.85% in last one year as compared to a 52.53% gain in NIFTY and a 30.07% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

The PE of the stock is 83.54 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

