Universus Photo hits the roof on plan to issue special dividend

Universus Photo Imagings hit an upper circuit limit of 20% at Rs 677.75 after the company said its board will consider a one-time special interim dividend on 12 October 2022.The company announced on Monday, 10 October 2022, that its board will meet on 12 October 2022, to consider declaration of one-time special interim dividend for financial year 2022-23.
Universus Photo Imagings manufactures X-Ray films & other products at its plant in Dadra (UT-Dadra and Nagra Haveli).
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Universus Photo Imagings declined 31.83% to Rs 31.74 crore on 5.08% decline in net sales to Rs 12.89 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.
The company's current market capitalisation is Rs 741.91 crore.
