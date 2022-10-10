JUST IN
Board of Easy Trip Planners approves stock split and bonus issue of 3:1

IDBI Bank vaults as Govt invite bids for privatisation
Business Standard

Volumes jump at IDBI Bank Ltd counter

Capital Market 

IDBI Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 24.17 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.01 lakh shares

HLE Glascoat Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 October 2022.

HLE Glascoat Ltd witnessed volume of 4413 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1503 shares. The stock increased 3.68% to Rs.3,574.70. Volumes stood at 1225 shares in the last session.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 22479 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7944 shares. The stock increased 1.96% to Rs.734.45. Volumes stood at 4444 shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd registered volume of 11659 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5487 shares. The stock slipped 0.41% to Rs.2,082.55. Volumes stood at 3852 shares in the last session.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd clocked volume of 21604 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11021 shares. The stock lost 1.10% to Rs.1,430.05. Volumes stood at 2745 shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 11:00 IST

