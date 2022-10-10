Volumes jump at IDBI Bank Ltd counter

IDBI Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 24.17 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.01 lakh shares

HLE Glascoat Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 October 2022.

IDBI Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 24.17 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.25% to Rs.46.65. Volumes stood at 4.51 lakh shares in the last session.

HLE Glascoat Ltd witnessed volume of 4413 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1503 shares. The stock increased 3.68% to Rs.3,574.70. Volumes stood at 1225 shares in the last session.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 22479 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7944 shares. The stock increased 1.96% to Rs.734.45. Volumes stood at 4444 shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd registered volume of 11659 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5487 shares. The stock slipped 0.41% to Rs.2,082.55. Volumes stood at 3852 shares in the last session.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd clocked volume of 21604 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11021 shares. The stock lost 1.10% to Rs.1,430.05. Volumes stood at 2745 shares in the last session.

