Update on proposed merger of Jindal Stainless (Hisar) into Jindal Stainless

The Board of Directors of Jindal Stainless (JSL) and Jindal Stainless (Hisar) (JSHL) today accepted the recommendations of the respective Board Committees and approved the merger of JSHL into JSL.
As per the approved share swap ratio, 195 equity shares of JSL will be issued for every 100 equity shares of JSHL.
