Dhanlaxmi Bank receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

Dhanlaxmi Bank announced that CARE has reaffirmed the rating of the Lower Tier - II Bonds issued by the Bank as Care BB+; Stable (Double B Plus Outlook: Stable).

Further, the Bank has repaid the Upper Tier-II Bond issue in full and there is no outstanding under the said issue as on date.

Taking cognizance of this, CARE has withdrawn the rating of Upper Tier II Bonds with immediate effect.

