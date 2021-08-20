Som Distilleries contract manufactures COPTER 7 BEER for Seven Inks Brews

Som Distilleries & Breweries announced that COPTER 7 BEER both in Lager and Strong variants are being contract manufactured for Seven Inks Brews at the company's Bhopal plant as well as at its subsidiary's plant in Hassan, Karnataka.

MS Dhoni is the Brand Ambassador of COPTER 7 BEER. Former India cricketer MS Dhoni's trademark helicopter shot and jersey number 7 have inspired the name of COPTER 7 beer.

