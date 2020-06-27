Urja Global standalone net profit rises 129.73% in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 38.86% to Rs 27.08 croreNet profit of Urja Global rose 129.73% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.86% to Rs 27.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.97% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 144.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 129.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales27.0844.29 -39 144.56129.98 11 OPM %0.18-0.45 -0.32-0.22 - PBDT0.850.37 130 2.251.89 19 PBT0.850.37 130 2.241.87 20 NP0.850.37 130 1.611.32 22
