Urja Global standalone net profit rises 129.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.86% to Rs 27.08 crore

Net profit of Urja Global rose 129.73% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.86% to Rs 27.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.97% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 144.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 129.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

27.0844.29144.56129.980.18-0.450.32-0.220.850.372.251.890.850.372.241.870.850.371.611.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)