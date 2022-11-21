US: Market ends higher in choppy trade

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index was up 199.37 points, or 0.59%, to 33,745.69 The S&P500 index added 18.78 points, or 0.48%, to 3,965.34. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index increased 1.10 points, or 0.01%, to 11,146.06.
Total 9 of 11 sectors of S&P500 index traded higher, with utilities (up 2%), real estate (up 1.3%), healthcare (up 1.2%), and consumer staples (up 1.04%) issues being notable gainers, while energy issue was worst performer with loss of 0.9%.
ECONOMIC NEWS: The National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales plummeted by 5.9% to an annual rate of 4.43 million in October after slumping by 1.5% to a rate of 4.71 million in September.
A separate report released by the Conference Board showed its leading economic slumped by 0.8% in October after falling by a revised 0.5% in September.
Among Indian ADR, INFOSYS was down 0.05% at $19.47, HDFC Bank fell 0.1% to $67.89, ICICI Bank fell 0.1% to $22.73, Azure Power Global shed 6.4% to $5.38, and Wipro was down 0.6% to $4.91.
Dr Reddy's Labs sank 1.2% to $53.95. WNS Holdings added 3.6% to $85.53 and Tata Motors added 0.4% to $25.69,
