US Market falls on fear of aggressive interest rate hikes

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined by 173.27 points, or 0.56%, to 30,961.82.
The S&P500 index was down 44.66 points, or 1.13%, to 3,901.35. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 167.32 points, or 1.43%, to 11,552.36.
Total 9 of11 major sectors of the S&P 500 declined, with energy, information technology, realty, and utilities issues all falling more than 2%.
ECONOMIC NEWS: The Commerce Department report showed retail sales rose by 0.3% in August following a revised 0.4% decrease in July.
The Labor Department latest report showed that import prices slid by 1% in August after tumbling by a revised 1.5% in July. The report also showed export prices dove by 1.6% in August after plummeting by a revised 3.7% in July.
A separate report released by the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims slipped to 213,000, a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week's revised level of 218,000.
Federal Reserve also released a report showing industrial production edged down by 0.2% in August after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.5% in July.
Among Indian ADR, ICICI Bank fell 0.9% to $23.17, Azure Power Global dropped 7.2% to $5.42, HDFC Bank fell 1.3% to $66.95, Tata Motors sank 1.7% to $27.61 and Dr Reddy's Labs fell 2.3% to $51.71. WNS Holdings sank 2.7% to $83.35, Wipro shed 0.8% to $5.07, and INFOSYS was down 1.6% at $17.79.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU