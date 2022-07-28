US Shares surge on hints of rate hike pace slowdown

-
ALSO READ
TCS launches Enterprise 5G Edge suite of solutions with Microsoft Azure private MEC
L&T and Microsoft ink partnership to develop regulated sector cloud offering
HAL, Safran ink pact to develop new helicopter engines
Wipro, Tata Motors, Hindustan Aeronautics in focus
US S&P500, Dow closes higher
-
The market was also boosted on Wednesday by quarterly updates from Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc.
At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index surged by 436.05 points, or 1.37%, to 32,197.59. The S&P500 index spurted by 102.56 points, or 2.62%, to 4,023.61.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index increased by 469.85 points, or 4.06%, to 12,032.42.
All 11 S&P500 sectors closed higher, with communication services issue enjoyed largest percentage gain, rising 5.1%, followed by information technology (up 4.3%), consumer discretionary (up 3.85%), energy (up 2.2%), and financials (up 1.5%).
Shares of Microsoft also surged by 6.7% after the company reported weaker than expected fiscal fourth quarter results but provided upbeat guidance.
ECONOMIC NEWS: The Fed raised rates by 75 basis points for a second month, said such a move is possible again and reiterated its commitment to fighting inflation. But Chair Jerome Powell added the pace of hikes will slow at some point and the Fed will set policy meeting-by-meeting, avoiding explicit guidance on hike increments.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU