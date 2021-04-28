US Stocks end mixed

The US stocks closed marginal lower in see-saw trading on Tuesday, 27 April 2021, as many investors stuck to the sidelines on caution ahead of a U. S. Federal Reserve meeting. A mixed reaction to the latest earnings news also contributed to the lackluster performance.
Market sentiments were also subdued amid concerns that the surge in coronavirus cases, mainly in India and Japan, impacting the pace of global economic recovery from the pandemic.
At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index edged up 3.36 points, or 0.00%, to 33,985. The S&P 500 index was marginal 0.90 points, or 0.02%, down at 4,187. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 48.56 points, or 0.34%, to 14,090.
Investors were monitoring a two-day Federal Reserve meeting beginning Tuesday, with the U. S. central bank expected to shine some light on whether the employment landscape has affected its plan to leave interest rates near zero for an extended time and to continue buying $120 billion in bonds each month.
In U. S. economic news, the Conference Board released a report showing its consumer confidence index jumped to 121.7 in April after spiking to a revised 109.0 in March.
