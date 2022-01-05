US Stocks end mixed

The US stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday, 04 January 2022, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 both settling below the unchanged line, while the Dow managed to end in green territory.

The mixed close of Wall Street came as profit booking resumed after the benchmark indexes notched a new record in the previous session and weaker than expected ISM manufacturing PMI data.

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 214.59 points, or 0.59%, to 36,799.65. The S&P500 index was down 3.02 points, or 0.06%, to 4,793.54. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index declined 210.08 points, or 1.33%, to 15,622.72.

Total shares volume turnover on U. S. exchanges stood at 10.16 billion shares, up from yesterday's 8.62 billion shares. Advancing stocks outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE exchange by 1740 to 1641 and 103 closed unchanged. In the NASDAQ, 1898 issues advanced, 2737 issues declined, and 192 issues unchanged.

Total 6 of 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes declined, with bottom performing issues were healthcare (down 1.38%), information technology (down 1.14%), and consumer discretionary (down 0.67%), while top performing issues included energy (up 3.46%), financials (up 2.6%), and industrials (up 2.03%).

Software and biotechnology stocks witnessed substantial weakness due to profit taking, meanwhile healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks also moved notably lower.

Energy stocks rallied amid a continued increase by the price of crude oil.

Crude for February delivery jumped $0.91 to $76.99 a barrel.

Banking stocks benefited from a continued increase by Treasury yields, with notable gains included financial giants JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs.

Among individual stocks, Shares in Ford rose 11.4% after doubling annual production capacity for its F-150 electric pickup.

ECONOMIC NEWS: US ISM Manufacturing PMI Slows In December - US manufacturing PMI slid to 58.7 in December from 61.1 in November, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday. With the bigger than expected decrease, the manufacturing PMI fell to its lowest level since a matching reading last January. The bigger than expected decrease by the headline index was partly due to a slowdown in the pace of growth in production, with the production index dropping to 59.2 in December from 61.5 in November. The new orders index also fell to 60.4 in December from 61.5 in November, indicating a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in new orders. Among Indian ADR, INFOSYS fell 0.6% to $25.11, Dr Reddys Labs fell 0.81% to $64.72, WNS Holdings fell 0.24% to $87.93, Azure Power Global sank 2.04% to $17.75, and Tata Motors lost 3.73% to $32.23. Wipro added 0.21% to $9.77, HDFC Bank added 1.2% to $67.31, and ICICI Bank added 0.88% to $20.53.

