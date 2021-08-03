US Stocks end mostly down

The US stocks finished session mostly lower on Monday, 02 August 2021, after relinquishing early gains, as persistent concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus and a slowing U. S. economy after weaker than expected manufacturing activity data overshadowed optimism from a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and strong second-quarter corporate earnings.

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined 97.31 points, or 0.28%, to 34,838.16. The S&P 500 index decreased 8.10 points, or 0.18%, to 4,387.16. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.39 points, or 0.06%, to 14,681.07.

Total 7 of 11 S&P 500 sectors declined, with materials (down 1.17%) sector was worst performer, followed by industrials (down 0.72%), energy, (down 0.71%), and information technology (down 0.37%) sectors, while utilities (up 0.75%), was top gainer, followed by consumer discretionary (up 0.28%) sector.

Top five advancing stocks were Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (up 124.8%), Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (up 55.9%), Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (up 35.2%), Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (up 27.9%), and 1stdibs.com Inc. (up 27.4%), while bottom five declining stocks included E-Home Household Service Holdings (down 28.3%), Immunovant Inc. (down 26%), OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (down 23.2%), TG Therapeutics Inc. (down 21.6%), and EVgo Inc. Cl A (down 16.2%).

The early strength on Wall Street partly generated after a bipartisan group of Senators unveiled a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N. Y., said he believes the Senate will vote to approve the massive bill in a matter of days.

However, buying interest waned over the course of the session after a report from the Institute for Supply Management showed an unexpected slowdown in the pace of growth in U. S. manufacturing activity in the month of July.

ECONOMIC NEWS: US ISM Manufacturing PMI Slows Slightly In July- US manufacturing PMI dipped to 59.5 in July from 60.6 in June, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Monday. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. With the unexpected decrease, the manufacturing PMI pulled back further off the 37-year high of 64.7 reached in March and fell to its lowest level since hitting 58.7 in January.

US Construction Spending Recovers 0.1% In June- US construction spending inched up by 0.1% to an annual rate of $1.552 trillion in June after edging down by 0.2% to a revised rate of $1.551 trillion in May, a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday showed. The uptick in construction spending came as spending on private construction rose by 0.4% to an annual rate of $1.215 trillion. Spending on residential construction jumped by 1.1% to a rate of $763.4 billion, more than offsetting a 0.7% drop in spending on non-residential construction to a rate of $451.8 billion. Meanwhile, the report said spending on public construction tumbled by 1.2% to an annual rate of $337.0 billion.

Among Indian ADR, Tata Motors added 0.81% to $19.84, HDFC Bank added 0.24% to $70.74, Wipro added 0.84% to $8.40, Vedanta added 3.37% to $16.57, Dr Reddys Labs added 0.11% to $62.62, and INFOSYS added 0.0.68% to $22.27. ICICI Bank fell 0.97% to $18.41 and WNS Holdings fell 2% to $80.69.

