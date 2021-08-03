US Stocks end mostly down

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power to provide EV charging stations at HPCL petrol pumps
Tata Power ties up with HPCL to set up EV charging stations
Japan Stocks falls on third straight session
Market corrects on profit selling; Nifty ends below 15,800; IT, FMCG stocks shine
Zydus Cadila seeks DCGI's Emergency Use Authorization for ZyCoV-D
-
The US stocks finished session mostly lower on Monday, 02 August 2021, after relinquishing early gains, as persistent concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus and a slowing U. S. economy after weaker than expected manufacturing activity data overshadowed optimism from a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and strong second-quarter corporate earnings.
At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined 97.31 points, or 0.28%, to 34,838.16. The S&P 500 index decreased 8.10 points, or 0.18%, to 4,387.16. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.39 points, or 0.06%, to 14,681.07.
Total 7 of 11 S&P 500 sectors declined, with materials (down 1.17%) sector was worst performer, followed by industrials (down 0.72%), energy, (down 0.71%), and information technology (down 0.37%) sectors, while utilities (up 0.75%), was top gainer, followed by consumer discretionary (up 0.28%) sector.
Top five advancing stocks were Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (up 124.8%), Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (up 55.9%), Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (up 35.2%), Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (up 27.9%), and 1stdibs.com Inc. (up 27.4%), while bottom five declining stocks included E-Home Household Service Holdings (down 28.3%), Immunovant Inc. (down 26%), OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (down 23.2%), TG Therapeutics Inc. (down 21.6%), and EVgo Inc. Cl A (down 16.2%).
The early strength on Wall Street partly generated after a bipartisan group of Senators unveiled a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N. Y., said he believes the Senate will vote to approve the massive bill in a matter of days.
However, buying interest waned over the course of the session after a report from the Institute for Supply Management showed an unexpected slowdown in the pace of growth in U. S. manufacturing activity in the month of July.
ECONOMIC NEWS: US ISM Manufacturing PMI Slows Slightly In July- US manufacturing PMI dipped to 59.5 in July from 60.6 in June, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Monday. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. With the unexpected decrease, the manufacturing PMI pulled back further off the 37-year high of 64.7 reached in March and fell to its lowest level since hitting 58.7 in January.
US Construction Spending Recovers 0.1% In June- US construction spending inched up by 0.1% to an annual rate of $1.552 trillion in June after edging down by 0.2% to a revised rate of $1.551 trillion in May, a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday showed. The uptick in construction spending came as spending on private construction rose by 0.4% to an annual rate of $1.215 trillion. Spending on residential construction jumped by 1.1% to a rate of $763.4 billion, more than offsetting a 0.7% drop in spending on non-residential construction to a rate of $451.8 billion. Meanwhile, the report said spending on public construction tumbled by 1.2% to an annual rate of $337.0 billion.
Among Indian ADR, Tata Motors added 0.81% to $19.84, HDFC Bank added 0.24% to $70.74, Wipro added 0.84% to $8.40, Vedanta added 3.37% to $16.57, Dr Reddys Labs added 0.11% to $62.62, and INFOSYS added 0.0.68% to $22.27. ICICI Bank fell 0.97% to $18.41 and WNS Holdings fell 2% to $80.69.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU