US Stocks surge after Powell comments

The US stocks surged strongly on Wednesday, 30 November 2022, with the Dow, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes ending session significantly higher, in reaction to highly anticipated remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicating the central bank plans to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes as soon as next month.

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index spurted 737.24 points, or 2.18%, to 34,589.77. The S&P500 index was up 122.48 points, or 3.09%, to 4,080.11.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index increased 484.22 points, or 4.41%, to 11,468.11. For November, the S&P 500 climbed 5.4%, the Dow added 5.7% and the Nasdaq increased 4.4%.

All 11 sectors of the S&P500 index inclined, with information technology, communication services, consumer discretionary, and material issues being notable gainers.

Powell suggested that the US central bank is preparing to raise its benchmark rate by 0.5 percentage points when its monetary policy committee gathers in December, after a string of 0.75-point increases.

Powell's remarks followed government data released earlier on Wednesday that showed a decline in job openings in October, indicating that this year's monetary tightening has slowed down the labour market.

ECONOMIC NEWS: An ADP National Employment report showed private employment increased by 127,000 in November.

Among Indian ADR, INFOSYS was up 3.25% at $20.35, HDFC Bank added 1.9% to $70.57, Dr Reddy's Labs added 1.8% to $56.31, Tata Motors added 3.5% to $27.30, ICICI Bank added 1% to $23.72, WNS Holdings rose 2.3% to $84.32, and Wipro was up 3.4% to $5.12. Azure Power Global fell 0.5% to $5.71.

