UTI Asset Management Company allots 10,696 equity shares under ESOS

UTI Asset Management Company has approved the allotment of 10,696 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each pursuant to the exercise of options by eligible employees under 'UTI AMC Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2007'.

Post the aforesaid allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from Rs. 1,26,96,98,870 (12,69,69,887 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each) to Rs. 1,26,98,05,830 (12,69,80,583 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each).

