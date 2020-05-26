Coromandel International standalone net profit rises 115.26% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.37% to Rs 2853.74 crore

Net profit of Coromandel International rose 115.26% to Rs 230.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 107.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.37% to Rs 2853.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2633.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.36% to Rs 1059.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 713.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.66% to Rs 13117.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13203.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2853.742633.2613117.1913203.8513.609.7213.1610.89354.44199.851528.631222.97309.58164.911371.361109.72230.82107.231059.17713.91

