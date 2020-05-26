Coromandel International standalone net profit rises 115.26% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Coromandel International provides operations update amid COVID-19 pandemic
Coromandel International consolidated net profit rises 71.40% in the December 2019 quarter
Coromandel Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.06 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Volumes soar at Bharat Dynamics Ltd counter
Customs officials seize 1.13 kg gold, foreign currency at Chennai airport
-
Sales rise 8.37% to Rs 2853.74 croreNet profit of Coromandel International rose 115.26% to Rs 230.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 107.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.37% to Rs 2853.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2633.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.36% to Rs 1059.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 713.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.66% to Rs 13117.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13203.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2853.742633.26 8 13117.1913203.85 -1 OPM %13.609.72 -13.1610.89 - PBDT354.44199.85 77 1528.631222.97 25 PBT309.58164.91 88 1371.361109.72 24 NP230.82107.23 115 1059.17713.91 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU