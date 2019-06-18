Varun Beverages Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Navkar Corporation Ltd, Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 June 2019.

spiked 7.00% to Rs 922 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13630 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2561 shares in the past one month.

surged 5.23% to Rs 31.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18647 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80842 shares in the past one month.

Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd soared 3.98% to Rs 235.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27497 shares in the past one month.

added 3.88% to Rs 1057.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 87247 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89557 shares in the past one month.

rose 3.48% to Rs 2979. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19211 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14778 shares in the past one month.

