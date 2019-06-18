Volumes soar at Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd counter

Johnson Controls- Air Condition. India Ltd clocked volume of 1923 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 15.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 124 shares

Mindtree Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 June 2019.

Johnson Controls- Air Condition. India Ltd clocked volume of 1923 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 15.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 124 shares. The stock lost 1.54% to Rs.1,694.00. Volumes stood at 75 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 1.58 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 12.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12867 shares. The stock gained 0.58% to Rs.974.10. Volumes stood at 6780 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 2.37 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 8.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28826 shares. The stock rose 0.50% to Rs.660.95. Volumes stood at 22203 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 1.15 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48019 shares. The stock rose 0.12% to Rs.81.25. Volumes stood at 38862 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 8223 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3563 shares. The stock rose 7.69% to Rs.928.00. Volumes stood at 13388 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)