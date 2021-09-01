V S T Tillers declines after weak sales in August

V S T Tillers Tractors slipped 0.98% to Rs 2540.90 after the company's total power tiller and tractor sales declined 5.63% to 3,336 units in August 2021 compared with 3,535 units in August 2020.

While the company's power tiller sales fell 1.36% to 2,602 units, tractor sales contracted 18.17% to 734 units in August 2021 compared with August 2020.

V S T Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors. The company's net profit increased by 40.66% to Rs 24.01 crore on a 32.39% rise in net sales to Rs 193.60 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

