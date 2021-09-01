Zen Tech soars on robust order book

Zen Technologies jumped 13.44% to Rs 110.15 after the company said that its order book as on 1 September 2021 stood at Rs 402.6 crore, a surge of 110.13% as against an order book of Rs 191.6 crore on 30 June 2021.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 72.108. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day daily simple moving average (SMA) placed at 91.82, 84 and 84.81, respectively.

Zen Technologies designs develop and manufacture combat training solutions for the training of defense and security forces. It is actively involved in the indigenization of technologies, which are beneficial to Indian armed forces, state police forces, and paramilitary forces.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter increased by 139% YoY to Rs 9.96 crore.

