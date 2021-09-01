Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 53.16 points or 1.72% at 3138.14 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 5.72%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.44%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 3.03%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.62%),Sobha Ltd (up 2.62%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.97%), DLF Ltd (up 1.11%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.33%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.21%).

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.66%), turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 230.32 or 0.4% at 57782.71.

The Nifty 50 index was up 59.2 points or 0.35% at 17191.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 179.19 points or 0.67% at 27099.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 56.67 points or 0.68% at 8346.91.

On BSE,1695 shares were trading in green, 885 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)