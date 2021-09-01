JUST IN
Business Standard

Aptech climbs after board approves online education foray

Capital Market 

Aptech rose 1.80% to Rs 309 after the company said its board approved the launch of online education on 16 September 2021.

On a consolidated basis, Aptech's net loss stood at Rs 0.18 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 6.53 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales jumped 39.8% to Rs 19.59 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 14.01 crore in Q1 FY21.

Aptech is a pioneer in the non-formal education and training business in the country with a significant global presence.

First Published: Wed, September 01 2021. 10:27 IST

