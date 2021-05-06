V2 Retail intimates closure of retail store in Udupi

V2 Retail announced that in line with the company's strategy to evaluate performance over various parameters including store wise profitability, the company has closed retail store located at Udupi, Karnataka.

Currently, 93 retail stores of the company are operational. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 May 2021.

Shares of V2 Retail fell 1.86% to Rs 108 on BSE. The scrip hit high of Rs 105.20 and low of Rs 109 so far.

V2 Retail is a retail company. It is engaged in the business of retail sales of garments, textiles and accessories across India.

