Volumes jump at Coforge Ltd counter

Navneet Education Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Mindtree Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 March 2021.

Coforge Ltd witnessed volume of 9.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.95 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.70% to Rs.2,730.00. Volumes stood at 1.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Navneet Education Ltd saw volume of 9.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.98 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.06% to Rs.86.50. Volumes stood at 91130 shares in the last session.

Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd notched up volume of 19.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.62 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.30% to Rs.267.00. Volumes stood at 2.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd saw volume of 9.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.17 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.41% to Rs.4,146.20. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Mindtree Ltd recorded volume of 24.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.26 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.89% to Rs.1,884.15. Volumes stood at 7.32 lakh shares in the last session.

