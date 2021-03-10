SMC Global Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd, Sical Logistics Ltd, Deep Polymers Ltd and Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 March 2021.

SMC Global Securities Ltd crashed 9.41% to Rs 80.9 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 35973 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57407 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd tumbled 7.35% to Rs 104.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24685 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5279 shares in the past one month.

Sical Logistics Ltd lost 6.92% to Rs 14.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Deep Polymers Ltd plummeted 6.58% to Rs 71. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9844 shares in the past one month.

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd shed 6.13% to Rs 28.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 67101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39389 shares in the past one month.

