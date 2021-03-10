Adani Power Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd and Central Bank of India are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 March 2021.

Adani Power Ltd lost 4.94% to Rs 77.9 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 40.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd crashed 3.96% to Rs 285. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11014 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9697 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd tumbled 3.73% to Rs 8.01. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd pared 3.55% to Rs 125.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82483 shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India fell 3.35% to Rs 18.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

