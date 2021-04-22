Va Tech Wabag ranks #4 globally among 'Top 50 Private Water Operators'

Va Tech Wabag has been ranked 4th Globally by Global Water Intelligence (GWI), London, under "The world's top 50 private water operators" for ensuring safe and clean drinking water and Sanitation for over 71 million people across the globe.

In line with its vision WABAG has now rocketed to 4th place globally in 2021 and is the only Indian Organization to be featured in the top 25 water companies globally.

The company has been showing consistent progress over the years i.e. 10th Rank in 2017 and 6th Rank in 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)