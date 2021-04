Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider resource mobilisation plan for FY22

On 29 April 2021

Shriram Transport Finance Company announced that the Board of Directors of the company will meet on 29 April 2021 to consider resource mobilisation plan for financial year 2021-22 including issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures/subordinated debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis in tranches, bonds/notes in off-shore markets, External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) and other methods of borrowing for purpose of business of the Company.

The Board will also consider matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company including renewal of authorization for raising capital through issuance of Equity Shares and/or other Eligible Securities aggregating to Rs.2,500 crore through various permissible modes including qualified institution placement (QIP), public issue, private placement, etc.

