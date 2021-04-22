Torrent Power signs PPA for 300 MW solar power project in Gujarat

-
Torrent Power has been awarded a long-term Power Purchase Arrangement (PPA) for 300 MW capacity of Solar Power Generation at a tariff of Rs 2.22 per kWh.
The project to be set up in Gujarat is estimated to cost Rs 1250 crore and is expected to be commissioned in 18 months from PPA date.
