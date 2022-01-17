Va Tech Wabag sizzles after order win

Va Tech Wabag gained 2.45% to Rs 342.30 after the company secured an order worth about $100 million for reverse osmosis of Hassyan sea water in United Arab Emirates.The scope of the order is to convert 120-million-gallon sea water everyday through reverse osmosis. The order was secured from Green EPC (a Utico FZC subsidiary) who is the prime EPC contractor for the project.
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) selected Utico FZC as the preferred bidder to build the SWRO plant and operate it over a period of 35 years, under the independent water producer model, wherein DEWA will off-take 100% of water from this plant. The desalination plant is planned to be commissioned in phases by March 2024. The project is in the direction of Dubai's Clean Energy Strategy 2050 initiative to maximize use of green energy for production of desalinated water and aims at using solar power to supplement the power requirement of the plant during day time.
Commenting on this major order win, Deep Raj Saxena, CEO Middle East & Africa Cluster said, "This is a significant break-through for WABAG in the UAE enabling us to showcase our technical capabilities and innovative solutions to ensure timely completion of this prestigious, challenging and fast track Desalination project of national importance with team Utico & Green EPC. With our first order in UAE, we have further consolidated our presence in the middle east region in line with our long term vision.
VA Tech Wabag designs and builds water and sewage treatment plants. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 57% jump in net profit to Rs 26.22 crore on a 12.4% increase in net sales to Rs 683.96 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU