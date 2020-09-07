Va Tech Wabag wins order worth USD 48 mn from Saudi Arabia

Va Tech Wabag has secured a order worth USD 48 million (approx. Rs 360 crore) to execute the 300 MLD (Million Litres per Day) Jeddah Airport 2 Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) Project at Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This is a repeat order for WABAG in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia secured through Saudi Services for Electro Mechanical Works Company (SSEM).

The plant will be built by WABAG with the state-of-the-art NEREDA technology for the first time in the region, a sustainable and cost-effective wastewater treatment technology that purifies water using the unique features of aerobic granular biomass.

The plant will be designed to treat 300 MLD, expandable to 500 MLD of wastewater treatment. WABAG will be responsible for process design, engineering, procurement of process equipment including process control instruments, supervision, commissioning and demonstration of process guarantees.

