Vaibhav Global's UK subsidiary Shop TJC launches membership program

Vaibhav Global's UK subsidiary, Shop TJC, recently launched a membership program called TJC PLUS offering multiple benefits and services to its members - unlimited free delivery; next day delivery; seamless access; no minimum spend. With the initial launch, Shop TJC is offering first month free to customers who choose to register.

TJC PLUS priced at just 7.99 for a month or 79.99 for a year has been designed to be extremely user-friendly and operates seamlessly across all devices.

It will enable customers to order from TV, the website, through customer care, TJC's mobile app and through streaming devices too. The program is aimed at a quicker and smoother shopping experience allowing customers to order as little or many products as they want. It promises fast and free next day shipping across a massive range of products.

