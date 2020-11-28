Vaibhav Global's UK subsidiary Shop TJC launches membership program

-
ALSO READ
LTTS gains on partnering Amazon to support Alexa integration in devices
MediaTek empowers Indian smart devices ecosystem, focuses on R & D to reiterate commitment to 'Make in India'
Poly Medicure Q2 PAT climbs 23% to Rs 35 cr
Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 44.15% in the September 2020 quarter
LTTS selected as CPS provider for Amazon Alexa products
-
Vaibhav Global's UK subsidiary, Shop TJC, recently launched a membership program called TJC PLUS offering multiple benefits and services to its members - unlimited free delivery; next day delivery; seamless access; no minimum spend. With the initial launch, Shop TJC is offering first month free to customers who choose to register.
TJC PLUS priced at just 7.99 for a month or 79.99 for a year has been designed to be extremely user-friendly and operates seamlessly across all devices.
It will enable customers to order from TV, the website, through customer care, TJC's mobile app and through streaming devices too. The program is aimed at a quicker and smoother shopping experience allowing customers to order as little or many products as they want. It promises fast and free next day shipping across a massive range of products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU