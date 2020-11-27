Orissa Minerals Development Company receives order from Govt. of Odisha, Steel & Mines Dept.

-
Orissa Minerals Development Company intimated that the company had received Order Government of Odisha, Steel & Mines Department on dated 26 November 2020 with regard to the disposal of undisposed stock of minerals by The Orissa Minerals Development Company from its Bhadrasahi Iron & Manganese mining lease over 998.70 hac. and allow OMDC for disposal following the procedure laid down in IMPTS Rules, 2007 after the verification of such undisposed stock jointly by DDM, IBM and the lessee.
