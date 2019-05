Kapashi Commercial revises its Record date for bonus issue of equity shares

To 15 May 2019

Kapashi Commercial announced that the company has decided to revise the record date i.e. from Tuesday, 14 May 2019 to Wednesday, 15 May 2019 for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the ratio of 3 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for every 2 equity shares of Rs 10/- each held by the shareholders of the company.

