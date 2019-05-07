Kapashi Commercial revises its Record date for bonus issue of equity shares

-
ALSO READ
Manvijay Development Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Manvijay Development Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Shreenath Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Shriram Transport Finance Company allots NCDs aggregating Rs 660 cr
Shriram Transport Finance Company allots NCDs aggregating Rs 250 cr
-
To 15 May 2019Kapashi Commercial announced that the company has decided to revise the record date i.e. from Tuesday, 14 May 2019 to Wednesday, 15 May 2019 for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the ratio of 3 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for every 2 equity shares of Rs 10/- each held by the shareholders of the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU