Vakrangee announces corporate agency tie up with LIC of India

Vakrangee announced Corporate Agency (Registration Code CA0249) tie up with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to distribute Micro Insurance products through Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra network.

Tie-up with Life Insurance Corporation of India, which has a strong product portfolio with adequate and flexible products to cater to all kinds of customer needs will support especially in unserved and underserved areas.

Vakrangee shall provide the Solicitation and sale of the LIC's micro insurance products. Further it also includes, Follow up for Collection and remittance of renewal premium of LIC's micro insurance policies.

