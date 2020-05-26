McDonald's launches Contactless Take-Out service

McDonald's restaurants in West and South India have launched Contactless Take-Out service in select cities, in compliance with local Government regulations. This move is aimed at providing a safe, hygienic, and convenient food take-out option to customers who step out of their homes to avail of essential services.

As a part of this service, customers can place their take-out orders from their preferred restaurant (i.e. store) location on the McDelivery app, pay online and pick up the order from the restaurant take-out counters on their way home or on their way to work. The entire process of placing and collecting the order is completely safe, contactless, and ensures adequate social distancing every step of the way. Speaking

