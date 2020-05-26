Infosys partners with Zurich based wealth management tech provider Avalog

Infosys announced a strategic partnership with Avaloq, a leading wealth management software and digital technology provider headquartered in Zurich, to provide end-to-end (e2e) wealth management capabilities through digital platforms. As part of the announcement, Infosys will be a strategic implementation partner for Avaloq's wealth management suite of solutions to help clients modernize and transform their legacy systems into cutting-edge digital advisory platforms.

Infosys will leverage its Global Delivery Model and a standardized approach to implement Avaloq's solutions for clients. Avaloq's specialized knowledge and experience in providing end-to-end wealth management solutions combined with Infosys's global presence and digital transformation capabilities will help create a one-stop-shop for wealth management clients.

Infosys will work closely with Avaloq to develop market opportunities beyond Switzerland and go to market capability for targeted accounts across multiple geographies. With an initial focus on EMEA and APAC regions, the partnership aims to offer e2e products and services as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), private cloud or public cloud across the globe. Additionally, Infosys and Avaloq will jointly run specialized courses for Infosys experts to get enabled on the Avaloq platform.

Avaloq will also leverage Infosys's delivery strengths including scale, its Global Delivery Model, its standardized implementation approach, proprietary Infosys tools, and accelerators to reduce the total cost of ownership for product implementation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)