Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Succinylcholine Chloride Injection

Indoco Remedies has received USFDA approval of its ANDA for Succinylcholine Chloride Injection USP 200 mg / 10 ml (20 mg / ml) Multi]dose vial, therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) Quelicin Injection of Hospira, Inc.

Succinylcholine Chloride Injection is indicated as an adjunct to general anesthesia, to facilitate tracheal intubation, and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation.

The US market size of Succinylcholine Chloride Injection is of 72 million USD (6 million vials), as per IMS data for the year ending March, 2020.

The product is being used for some patients infected with Corona virus (COVID]19).

