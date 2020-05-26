JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Healthcare shares fall
Business Standard

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Succinylcholine Chloride Injection

Topics
Health Medical Pharma

Capital Market 

Indoco Remedies has received USFDA approval of its ANDA for Succinylcholine Chloride Injection USP 200 mg / 10 ml (20 mg / ml) Multi]dose vial, therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) Quelicin Injection of Hospira, Inc.

Succinylcholine Chloride Injection is indicated as an adjunct to general anesthesia, to facilitate tracheal intubation, and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation.

The US market size of Succinylcholine Chloride Injection is of 72 million USD (6 million vials), as per IMS data for the year ending March, 2020.

The product is being used for some patients infected with Corona virus (COVID]19).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 26 2020. 14:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU